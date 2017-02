/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy cuts the ribbon to the new library and computer lab at Nabukaluka District School in Naitasiri this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 5:39PM EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy today opened a new computer lab for students of Nabukaluka District in Waidina, Naitasiri.

In his official address, the Minister said Government would continue to work in ensuring that both students in the rural and urban areas were well looked after.

Dr Reddy said that in the past, policies focused only on developments of urban schools but said this had changed.

The school caters for 186 students.