Free Bird Institute declares dividend

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 5:34PM THE board of Free Bird Institute Ltd (FBL) today declared a final dividend of five cents per share to be made out of profits for the year ended 31 December 2016.

This will be the first dividend pay-out for its members since the company was incorporated in 2010 with the company continuing its strong growth and the unaudited results for the 2016 year showing an increase of 171 per cent in its net profit after tax.

Company chief financial officer Waisale Iowane said: "The outstanding underlying results of the 2016 financial year was attributed mostly to the company's new product integration that it introduced  in February 2016, which was the in-house insurance scheme offered to the international students during their duration of studies in Fiji."








