Only one women cyclist student

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WPC Vaseva Rokotiko is looking forward to the new challenge of becoming a qualified Police Motorcyclist. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:25PM VASEVA Rokotiko is the only female officer in the first Police Motorcyclist Course for 2017.

Women Police Constable Rokotiko was at first hesitant about joining the program but eventually saw it as an opportunity to broaden her knowledge of policing.

According to a Police statement, WPC Rokotiko is based at the Police Special Response Union (PSRU).

"There's only a handful of us so I'm not intimidated by being the only female officer in this course," WPC Rokotiko said.

"I was hesitant at first because it's a totally new area of policing for me but I am excited because not only do I get to learn something new, but I am able to expand my knowledge of policing at a young age."

Thirty officers are currently undergoing the course which began this morning and will run for four weeks.