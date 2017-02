/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Taniela Raduadua (left) anchors for the Judge house in the boys 4x100m relay during the Assemblies of God High School interhouse athletics competition at the ANZ Stadium today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 5:18PM JUDGES were crowned winners of the Assemblies of God athletics interhouse that was held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

In the overall categories, the Kings house stood in 4th place, and Prophets house at 3rd place, and Apostles at 2nd place.

In the blue ribbon event, Paul Mataitoga of Kings house won the senior boys 100 metres final with a time of 11.50 seconds.

Tokasa of the Apostles house won the senior girls 100 metres clocking 15.46 seconds.