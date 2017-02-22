Fiji Time: 9:09 PM on Wednesday 22 February

PWD should be reinstated: Chaudhry

NASIK SWAMI
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 5:15PM THE former Public Works Department (PWD) which was arbitrarily disbanded by the State in 2012 should be reinstated.

That's the call from Fiji Labour Party (FLP) leader Mahendra Chaudhry who said hundreds of workers employed in the mechanical and civil construction units of the department had their contracts terminated without adequate compensation, causing extreme financial hardship to their families.

"Most of the works carried out by the department are now contracted out to the private sector, mostly to overseas companies from China and New Zealand at enormous cost to the country," Mr Chaudhry said.

He said those companies hired workers from their own countries, including raw materials, plant and machinery. 

"They employ practices which deprive local workers and civil contractors of jobs and business opportunities.

"They (overseas road contractors) are being given contracts for maintenance and civil construction works for sums hugely in excess of what was made available to PWD for similar works."

Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar said he would comment on the matter later.








