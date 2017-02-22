Fiji Time: 9:09 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women leaders discuss development priorities

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 5:11PM WOMEN leaders are having a two-day consultation in Labasa to identify district and divisional priorities, including infrastructure, environment security, access to services, economic security, food security and many more.

femLINK Pacific's executive producer-director Sharon Bahgwan-Rolls said the consultation was an opportunity for women leaders to not just discuss development priorities but consider the priorities in the context of human security. 

Also raised during the consultation was the need to recognise women's leadership, as well as building the capacity of women leaders to better interact with governance systems.

The consultations themed 'Amplifying Women's Human Security First: Celebrating Resilience and Defining Economic Security' is supported by the Australian government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the International Women's Development Agency (IWDA) and ActionAid Australia.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64320.6242
JPY 56.218853.2188
GBP 0.39090.3829
EUR 0.46350.4515
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 2 dead in 48 hours
  2. Depression intensifies, expect heavy rain, wind
  3. Lucky escape for motorists
  4. Four-day walk for suffering brothers
  5. Seat in the House for Parmod Chand
  6. Countdown back to Parliament for Tui Cakau
  7. Census crew to use tablet devices
  8. PRB pays out bonus
  9. Call for election
  10. Women's hard work acknowledged

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)