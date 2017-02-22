Women leaders discuss development priorities

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:11PM WOMEN leaders are having a two-day consultation in Labasa to identify district and divisional priorities, including infrastructure, environment security, access to services, economic security, food security and many more.

femLINK Pacific's executive producer-director Sharon Bahgwan-Rolls said the consultation was an opportunity for women leaders to not just discuss development priorities but consider the priorities in the context of human security.

Also raised during the consultation was the need to recognise women's leadership, as well as building the capacity of women leaders to better interact with governance systems.

The consultations themed 'Amplifying Women's Human Security First: Celebrating Resilience and Defining Economic Security' is supported by the Australian government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the International Women's Development Agency (IWDA) and ActionAid Australia.