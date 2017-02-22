Water on tap for Natauloa villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Natauloa villagers unloading construction materials off the Nabukelevuira. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:08PM VILLAGERS of Natauloa in Nairai, Lomaiviti, are now enjoying a reliable water supply right in their homes.

Last month, a team of six Maritime and Rural Project workers from the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) was deployed to the village with necessary materials to repair the village water source, and upgrade taps and showers inside the village.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai said although some rural construction had been contracted to local companies, the authority continued to deliver projects within the Eastern Division, especially in Lau, Kadavu and Lomaiviti.

It is understood that WAF financed the transportation costs and was also responsible for the construction for the construction of the $76,000 project under the Government's rural water scheme.

Village headman Malanivosa Colati, who is also the district council representative, said they now enjoyed water that flowed freely in their taps, compared to when they relied heavily on water tanks for drinking and cooking, and washing were done in nearby creeks.