Motorcycle course launched for Police officers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Deputy director Traffic SP Richard Raju officially opens the Police Motorcyclist course today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:28PM THIRTY Police officers are attending a four-week Police Motorcyclist course that aims to enhance the Force's operational capabilities, with mobility being an area of focus.

Deputy Director Traffic Superintendent of Police (SP) Richard Raju officially opened the workshop this morning, noting the enormous demand for traffic policing services.

This, he said required more police visibility and coverage, and the utilisation of police motorcycles which he added would be ideal for traffic enforcement because of its accessibility.

"This is why we have chosen the officers from various units to assist the institution as motorcycles can assist in providing timely and efficient services to members to the public," Mr Raju said.

He said efforts were now being made by the hierarchy of the Force to secure more motorcycles and quad bikes.

Apart from routine patrols, Police motorcycles are used for traffic congestion operations, national and emergency operations, including VIP escorts for heads of Governments and visiting dignitaries.