+ Enlarge this image Man wins from playing Scratch and Win. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:16PM A BA man is the latest person to win $30,000 after scratching the winning numbers on a $1 scratch card last week.

Vimal Kumar had purchased the Fiji Tattslotto Secret Tanoa scratch card last Friday during a shopping trip.

"I was shocked and when I called my sons, they didn't believe me," the Korovuto, Ba, resident said.

He was presented with his cheque by Fiji Tattslotto resident executive director Graeme Brown at the RC Manubhai Lotto in Ba today.