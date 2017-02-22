Countdown back to Parliament for Tui Cakau

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suspended SODELPA parliamentarian Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu. His suspension will end on May 20 this year. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 2:06PM CAKAUDROVE high chief and suspended parliamentarian Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu will return to Parliament this year.

In response to questions sent from this newspaper, the Parliament secretariat confirmed that the suspension period of two years ends on May 20, 2017.

"The resolution of Parliament was for Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to be suspended for two years with effect from 21 May 2015. Two years would mean that his suspension would end on 20 May, 2017," the secretariat stated in an electronic response.

Ratu Naiqama had uttered a slur against Speaker Doctor Jiko Luveni during SODELPA's constituency meeting in 2015, which resulted in his suspension.