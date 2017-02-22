Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Countdown back to Parliament for Tui Cakau

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 2:06PM CAKAUDROVE high chief and suspended parliamentarian Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu will return to Parliament this year.

In response to questions sent from this newspaper, the Parliament secretariat confirmed that the suspension period of two years ends on May 20, 2017.

"The resolution of Parliament was for Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to be suspended for two years with effect from 21 May 2015. Two years would mean that his suspension would end on 20 May, 2017," the secretariat stated in an electronic response.

Ratu Naiqama had uttered a slur against Speaker Doctor Jiko Luveni during SODELPA's constituency meeting in 2015, which resulted in his suspension.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64320.6242
JPY 56.218853.2188
GBP 0.39090.3829
EUR 0.46350.4515
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 2 dead in 48 hours
  2. Depression intensifies, expect heavy rain, wind
  3. Four-day walk for suffering brothers
  4. Seat in the House for Parmod Chand
  5. Census crew to use tablet devices
  6. PRB pays out bonus
  7. flotsam AND JETSAM
  8. Women's hard work acknowledged
  9. Lucky escape for motorists
  10. Fire station for Seaqaqa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)