Weather watch: FRA monitors roads network

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 1:49PM THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is monitoring several roads for closure noting high levels of flood water.

The authority's tropical depression 14F situation report released this morning noted reports received from the Central, Western and Northern divisions  of surface flooding on some urban and rural roads.

However, it reported that main arterial roads remained open.

"Members of the public are advised to be cautious when accessing side roads and low lying areas prone to flooding," the FRA stated.

It stated that with the increased number of potholes on the road network, contractors would carry out remedial work as soon as the weather cleared up.

The authority has advised motorists to drive with extreme caution during this time.

For members of the public travelling on the Bau Tikina Road, they are also urged to exercise extreme caution in light of the recent road slips that necessitated additional barricades and one way restrictions on sections of this road.   

"There are still a number of roads and crossings closed. FRA contractors will carry out reinstatement work as the water level recedes."

For those planning to travel to Naitasiri, take note that the Waibau Crossing in Naqali is closed to all traffic because of the heavy downpour last night. 

Members of the public area strongly advised to stay out of floodwaters.

The FRA will be issuing more updated reports in its next situation report.








