Fisherman on trial for elderly woman's death

AQELA SUSU
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 1:31PM A FISHERMAN who allegedly killed a 74-year-old woman in Lautoka four years ago is currently testifying for his defence.

Sudesh Mani Naidu who is charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery is standing trial as the trial enters its fourth day today before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

The alleged offences happened around 5.30pm on January 13 back in 2013 in Vidya Wati?s house at Johnson Street in Drasa, Lautoka.

Mr Mani was alleged to have caused the death of Ms Wati before he robbed her of assorted jewelries worth more than $2000.

The trial continues before Justice Temo this afternoon.








