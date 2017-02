/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The scene of the accident at Korovuto in Nadi this morning. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 1:07PM TWO vehicles were involved in an accident at Korovuto, Nadi, this morning.

Witnesses said both vehicles were speeding when the accident happened.

The driver of a private car was rushed to the Nadi hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and one passenger in a minibus escaped unscathed.