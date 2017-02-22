Program targets human capacity building

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:04PM THE University of Fiji's Masters in Renewable Energy Management (MREM) program will enable human capacity building towards the implementation of renewable energy.

MREM coordinator Dr Anirudh Singh said this was an essential tool for climate change mitigation.

"If you want to implement renewable energy, you ought to have the capacity to do it and one of the aspects of capacity building is human capacity building," Mr Singh said.

"This is where the MREM program has taken a lead as it trains people to participate in these projects."