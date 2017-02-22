Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Program targets human capacity building

REPEKA NASIKO
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 1:04PM THE University of Fiji's Masters in Renewable Energy Management (MREM) program will enable human capacity building towards the implementation of renewable energy.

MREM coordinator Dr Anirudh Singh said this was an essential tool for climate change mitigation.

"If you want to implement renewable energy, you ought to have the capacity to do it and one of the aspects of capacity building is human capacity building," Mr Singh said.

"This is where the MREM program has taken a lead as it trains people to participate in these projects."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64320.6242
JPY 56.218853.2188
GBP 0.39090.3829
EUR 0.46350.4515
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 2 dead in 48 hours
  2. Depression intensifies, expect heavy rain, wind
  3. Four-day walk for suffering brothers
  4. Seat in the House for Parmod Chand
  5. Census crew to use tablet devices
  6. PRB pays out bonus
  7. flotsam AND JETSAM
  8. Women's hard work acknowledged
  9. Lucky escape for motorists
  10. Fire station for Seaqaqa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)