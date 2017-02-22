Online scam, police alert

/ Front page / News

POLICE have warned members of the public not to be fooled by international online scams on social websites requesting for money to clear parcels overseas.

A statement from police said people were being duped to spend their money in such fraudulent activities.

The statement also revealed that the police Cyber Crime Unit had dealt with two cases involving such scams from Labasa.

"The Cyber Crime Unit has received one report whereby a woman from Labasa had sent close to $2000 to a person claiming to be a Customs official at an international location to clear a parcel that was arranged to be sent over to her via social media," the statement said.

"The second case involved a woman who had sent $200 for a similar scam while it was foiled after the victim had contacted police and was advised not to send any more money.

"The scam involves social media users being promised items such as laptops, phones, clothes, perfumes and other valuables that will be sent via a courier service."

Police said members of the public have been asked to provide their postal address and phone contact after being promised a confirmation on the dispatch of the said parcel.

"After a few days someone will call claiming to be a Customs official asking you to send a certain amount of money to clear the parcel as it contained valuables that exceeded the transit value," the statement said.

"We are also receiving enquiries from members of the public regarding the reliability of information received through social media.

"Different user names are being used which is why we are urging social media users to be aware of this scam."

Anyone with questions or queries is requested to call the Cyber Crime Unit on 9904219.