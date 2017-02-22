Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Disaster readiness queries

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

RENOWNED architect Adish Naidu has posed questions as to whether Fiji is really prepared for another major natural disaster such as Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Naidu raised the issue at the Fiji-China Business forum held at the Tanoa Skylodge Hotel last Friday, saying Fiji needed to continually allocate money to buy equipment and relief and emergency supplies to assist in times of natural disasters.

He said that way Fiji would not have to depend heavily on international aid.

"More recently we have been consistently bombarded with natural disasters, the cyclones, the floods in December and again early this year," he said.

"We need to ask ourselves if we are ready for yet another cyclone, whether our health system is equipped to take in an influx of casualties.

"For instance if a plane crashes near the airport, is the Nadi Hospital able to cater for a high number of patients and casualties from the crash.

"Winston was stronger than what we imagined and indicated that we were not prepared for a storm as such and we were heavily reliant on our neighbours for aid."

Mr Naidu said an yearly allocation to buying equipment and emergency supplies would ensure Fiji was ready when a storm as strong as TC Winston struck again.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64320.6242
JPY 56.218853.2188
GBP 0.39090.3829
EUR 0.46350.4515
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 2 dead in 48 hours
  2. Depression intensifies, expect heavy rain, wind
  3. Four-day walk for suffering brothers
  4. Seat in the House for Parmod Chand
  5. Census crew to use tablet devices
  6. PRB pays out bonus
  7. flotsam AND JETSAM
  8. Women's hard work acknowledged
  9. Lucky escape for motorists
  10. Fire station for Seaqaqa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)