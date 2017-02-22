Disaster readiness queries

/ Front page / News

RENOWNED architect Adish Naidu has posed questions as to whether Fiji is really prepared for another major natural disaster such as Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Mr Naidu raised the issue at the Fiji-China Business forum held at the Tanoa Skylodge Hotel last Friday, saying Fiji needed to continually allocate money to buy equipment and relief and emergency supplies to assist in times of natural disasters.

He said that way Fiji would not have to depend heavily on international aid.

"More recently we have been consistently bombarded with natural disasters, the cyclones, the floods in December and again early this year," he said.

"We need to ask ourselves if we are ready for yet another cyclone, whether our health system is equipped to take in an influx of casualties.

"For instance if a plane crashes near the airport, is the Nadi Hospital able to cater for a high number of patients and casualties from the crash.

"Winston was stronger than what we imagined and indicated that we were not prepared for a storm as such and we were heavily reliant on our neighbours for aid."

Mr Naidu said an yearly allocation to buying equipment and emergency supplies would ensure Fiji was ready when a storm as strong as TC Winston struck again.