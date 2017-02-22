Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Manslaughter plea

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A 28-YEAR-OLD Rakiraki man charged with manslaughter over the death of his eight months old nephew has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Apolosi Sevai Jr pleaded not guilty before Justice Sunil Sharma in the High Court at Lautoka.

Mr Sevai Jr is charged with one count of manslaughter arising from a breach of duty contrary to Section 240 and 241 (5) of the Crimes Act 2009.

He is alleged to have failed to install a child restraining device in his vehicle, causing the death of his nephew who fell out of the moving car.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in Rakiraki in September last year.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, state lawyers filed and served information relating to the case in court last Friday.

The matter has been adjourned to March 17 for voir dire proceedings.

Bail for the accused was extended by the High Court.








