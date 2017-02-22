Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Climate impact

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

THE impact of climate change is becoming more evident with municipal councils now having to deal with its effect.

The Lautoka City Council has revealed that the recent rainy weather had inundated waterways within its city boundaries resulting in a number of problems for the council.

"We are starting to see the real impact of climate change," said the council's chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra.

"We have been experiencing all of this rain over the past few weeks and they're starting to cause a lot of erosion. It's happening in most areas and not just here in the city but in other urban centres as well."

Mr Nakauvadra said the council was working with the Local Government Ministry to address the problem. "We are doing our best."

We can't stop the rain and all we can do is try and mitigate the problem."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64320.6242
JPY 56.218853.2188
GBP 0.39090.3829
EUR 0.46350.4515
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 2 dead in 48 hours
  2. Depression intensifies, expect heavy rain, wind
  3. Four-day walk for suffering brothers
  4. Seat in the House for Parmod Chand
  5. Census crew to use tablet devices
  6. PRB pays out bonus
  7. flotsam AND JETSAM
  8. Women's hard work acknowledged
  9. Lucky escape for motorists
  10. Fire station for Seaqaqa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)