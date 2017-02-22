Climate impact

/ Front page / News

THE impact of climate change is becoming more evident with municipal councils now having to deal with its effect.

The Lautoka City Council has revealed that the recent rainy weather had inundated waterways within its city boundaries resulting in a number of problems for the council.

"We are starting to see the real impact of climate change," said the council's chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra.

"We have been experiencing all of this rain over the past few weeks and they're starting to cause a lot of erosion. It's happening in most areas and not just here in the city but in other urban centres as well."

Mr Nakauvadra said the council was working with the Local Government Ministry to address the problem. "We are doing our best."

We can't stop the rain and all we can do is try and mitigate the problem."