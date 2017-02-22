Australia maps COP23 assistance plans for Fiji

/ Front page / News

AUSTRALIA has mapped some plans where it can best assist Fiji in assuming its presidency role during the COP23 meeting scheduled to take place in Germany in November this year.

Australia's Minister for International Development and Pacific, Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells said Australia was very supportive of Fiji's role and would wait for any formal request for its assistance.

"We are considering at this point how best we can support Fiji. Ambassador Suckling (Patrick) came to visit and spoke with officials and had meetings with various ministers and so at this point in time we are waiting for any request from Fiji as to how best we can assist them," she said.

"So we've certainly canvassed areas in which we can assist, so I think at this point in time we will await any formal request from Fiji as to the best ways that we can assist them to best deal with the presidency of the COP23."

Meanwhile, Mrs Fierravanti-Wells said her visit had also enabled her to meet various government ministers.

"We have also discussed various things that we are doing with different ministers. In particular I had a very important meeting with the Health Minister.

"We are assisting in building a health infrastructure which is really good to be involved in that," she said.