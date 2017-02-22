Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Disasters force cane farming rethink

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

NATURAL disasters are causing many sugarcane growers in Tavua to think twice about remaining in the industry.

Prominent Garampani gro­wer and gang sirdar Shalend Reddy said farmers were disillusioned with continuing inclement weather.

"They are happy about the $13.6 million cane planting grant and $500,000 fertiliser subsidy, but what they cannot take is one natural disaster after another," said Mr Reddy.

"In 2012, we had Tropical Cyclone Evan followed by three floods. In the 2014-2015 seasons we had prolonged dry weather. Then February last year we had TC Winston and in December we had floods and now we are having floods again."

Mr Reddy said a few years ago he was sardar of a nine-member gang. This year, six farmers opted out of farming cane.

"This is the same story for almost every gang in Tavua and Rakiraki," he said.








