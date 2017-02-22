Boy, 9, fights on

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rheumatic Heart Disease patient Walter Tokarua with his mother Erini Tokarua at the opening of the Rheumatic Heart Disease Prevention and Control program workshop at Novotel Hotel in Lami yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

NINE-YEAR-OLD Walter Tokarua was only four when he was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease (RHD).

During the RHD workshop in Suva on Monday, her mother, Erini Tokarua, reminisced how she received the news from doctors that her son was suffering from the disease.

"I never knew what RHD was until the day I took my son to the hospital and was told that my son was showing symptoms of RHD," she said.

Mrs Tokarua had no idea what to do next because she knew that her son was born normal and healthy.

She said despite the disease her son still managed to go to school and did the things that normal children could do.

She said her son took his injection every four weeks and this would go on for the next 20 to 30 years.

The Health and Medical Services Ministry revealed during the workshop that the youngest RHD patient in Fiji was a four-year-old.

In her address, Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said one in every 50 children from ages five to 15 in Fiji suffered from RHD.

The ministry said RHD was a common, but preventable, heart disease causing significant health problems through childhood and into adulthood.

Rheumatic fever is a condition that begins with an infection in the throat or skin. Rheumatic heart disease is a complication of rheumatic fever, wherein the heart valves are damaged if the rheumatic fever episode is not prevented.