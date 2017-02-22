Farm system benefits group

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image (Far right) Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea with this youths and villagers during a meeting. PICTURE: LUKE RAWALAI

A GROUP of 27 farmers in Wainunu, Bua, are using traditional time management tools to enable them to produce more in their farms.

The farmers used solesolevaki, which calls on all farmers to collectively work on individual farms at a time.

The Ministry of Agriculture says the farmers started employing more productive methods after they were part of a sustainable land management (SLM) training exercise carried out within the district by the Land Resource, Planning and Development (LRPD) division of the ministry.

Navilevu Youth Scheme president Eparama Rasai said iTaukei people's strength lay in their unity.

A native of Nakawakawa in Wainunu, Mr Rasai said working as a group saved time and labour, adding that the practice of solesolevaki lightened their workload.

Nadi District farmer Jone Sirimailagi said they had undergone the training last year and described it as an eye-opener for farmers.

The 36-year-old farmer said the group learned the importance of keeping track of their productivity by practicising thorough record keeping.

He said this gave them a sense of direction as they worked towards their goals.

Tui Wainunu Ratu Orisi Baleitavea praised the efforts of the youth, adding that the procedure was an age-old traditional tool and he commended the youths for using the practise to their betterment.

Ministry of Agriculture deputy secretary Uraia Waibuta said Bua had a lot of potential for development because of its soil fertility.

"The ministry's focus is to move into infrastructure developments to allow farmers to move out of the existing areas into some of the new areas that we have identified for agriculture developments," he said.