Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call to follow lease process

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

WHILE Government is keen to ensure people in informal settlements are able to obtain proper leases for the land they are occupying, there will be no circumventing of due process.

This was the message from Local Government, Housing, Environment, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Parveen Kumar to residents of Varo settlement at Korovuto on the outskirts of Nadi on Sunday.

Residents from the area met the minister to highlight their desire for land leases.

"I have met the residents here and explained the process involved in getting the area subdivided," said Mr Kumar.

"The first thing they need to do is seek a development lease. Once this is acquired then the Housing and Squatter Settlement Unit in my ministry will undertake the required processes in terms of doing a subdivision. Once that is done, the residents will be able to obtain a 99-year lease."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64320.6242
JPY 56.218853.2188
GBP 0.39090.3829
EUR 0.46350.4515
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 2 dead in 48 hours
  2. Depression intensifies, expect heavy rain, wind
  3. Four-day walk for suffering brothers
  4. Seat in the House for Parmod Chand
  5. Census crew to use tablet devices
  6. PRB pays out bonus
  7. flotsam AND JETSAM
  8. Women's hard work acknowledged
  9. Lucky escape for motorists
  10. Fire station for Seaqaqa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)