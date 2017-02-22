Call to follow lease process

/ Front page / News

WHILE Government is keen to ensure people in informal settlements are able to obtain proper leases for the land they are occupying, there will be no circumventing of due process.

This was the message from Local Government, Housing, Environment, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Parveen Kumar to residents of Varo settlement at Korovuto on the outskirts of Nadi on Sunday.

Residents from the area met the minister to highlight their desire for land leases.

"I have met the residents here and explained the process involved in getting the area subdivided," said Mr Kumar.

"The first thing they need to do is seek a development lease. Once this is acquired then the Housing and Squatter Settlement Unit in my ministry will undertake the required processes in terms of doing a subdivision. Once that is done, the residents will be able to obtain a 99-year lease."