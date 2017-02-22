Fiji Time: 2:25 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Washout repair

Faria Begum
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

FULTON Hogan Hiways has commenced reinstatement work at a washout at Kaudamu Place and Kinoya Rd junction in Nasinu.

The company is working under the Fiji Roads Authority's maintenance program to provide road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

It's installing three new culverts at the site after a soil washout beneath the road on January 10.

FHH special project engineer Sanjesh Kumar said the washout was generated from a water main leak, which weakened the base of two culverts and caused them to dislocate and sink.

"We had to dig out the existing culverts, which were damaged, and excavate six metres deep of that washout area so that we can pump out and divert the water before installing three new culverts," he said.

A seven-member crew is working at the site with an excavator and two trucks carting material.

Mr Kumar said after the culvert installation, they would backfill the hole, reconstruct the pavement and overlay with asphalt before reinstating line marking.

The crew has also constructed a temporary walkway to provide safe access for pedestrians.

FHH has advised motorists to use Vesivesi Rd as an alternative route while Kaudamu Place is temporarily closed.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64320.6242
JPY 56.218853.2188
GBP 0.39090.3829
EUR 0.46350.4515
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 2 dead in 48 hours
  2. Depression intensifies, expect heavy rain, wind
  3. Four-day walk for suffering brothers
  4. Seat in the House for Parmod Chand
  5. Census crew to use tablet devices
  6. PRB pays out bonus
  7. flotsam AND JETSAM
  8. Women's hard work acknowledged
  9. Lucky escape for motorists
  10. Fire station for Seaqaqa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)