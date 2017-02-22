Washout repair

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) is working on the sinkhole in Kaudamu junction at Kinoya Road. Picture: Supplied

FULTON Hogan Hiways has commenced reinstatement work at a washout at Kaudamu Place and Kinoya Rd junction in Nasinu.

The company is working under the Fiji Roads Authority's maintenance program to provide road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

It's installing three new culverts at the site after a soil washout beneath the road on January 10.

FHH special project engineer Sanjesh Kumar said the washout was generated from a water main leak, which weakened the base of two culverts and caused them to dislocate and sink.

"We had to dig out the existing culverts, which were damaged, and excavate six metres deep of that washout area so that we can pump out and divert the water before installing three new culverts," he said.

A seven-member crew is working at the site with an excavator and two trucks carting material.

Mr Kumar said after the culvert installation, they would backfill the hole, reconstruct the pavement and overlay with asphalt before reinstating line marking.

The crew has also constructed a temporary walkway to provide safe access for pedestrians.

FHH has advised motorists to use Vesivesi Rd as an alternative route while Kaudamu Place is temporarily closed.