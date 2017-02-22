Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Plan for heritage sites

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

THE Fijian Government plans to develop cultural heritage sites as a way to revive traditional knowledge, allowing it to be more accessible to members of the public.

This was revealed by Education, Heritage and Arts, National Archives of Fiji Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy while opening the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Workshop on Fiji Intangible Cultural Heritage Nomination.

The workshop is to enlighten stakeholders on the 2003 Convention and Fiji has been selected as one of the five member states in the Asia Pacific Region to strengthen national capacity in the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage such as traditional dances, chants, stories, legends, rituals and expressions.

Dr Reddy said he was looking at expanding heritage sites throughout the country so people who had traditional knowledge of mat weaving, pot making, and all types of traditional activities may have a space to showcase their work and share their knowledge.

UNESCO director of office and representative to the Pacific States, Nisha said it was imperative to train people, government officials and civil society organisations as they had a responsibility to nurture, protect their knowledge and all these systems that had been carried through generations.

"These knowledge systems are active, they have scientific know-how, they have cultural know-how and they have elements which contribute to sustainable life," she said.

"To be able to contribute to sustainable development of our societies, it's important that we take them forward and learn and grow using that art."








