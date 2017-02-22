Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Pala stresses importance of a fitness regime

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

EVERY individual has a goal when it comes to having a fitness regime.

These are the words of Sailesh Pala, Fiji's squash representative, who says people should not easily give up when it comes to keeping themselves fit and healthy.

"People can start training at any time since there are no barriers. The human body is made to exercise and people should take time to adjust to their own individual goals," he said.

Mr Pala said in order to keep fit and healthy, he goes to the Metro Gym every second day and plays squash on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week.

He said people should be mindful of their diet as it played an important role in helping them lose or gain weight.

"Diet is crucial. Individuals should have proper diets. They should cut down on drinking and smoking as these affect the body."

According to Mr Pala, the best time to train is in the morning.

"Running or walking early morning on an empty stomach will do you wonders. It will also help you release energy and detoxify your body," he said.

Mr Pala highlighted the importance of people involving themselves in various sporting activities.

"Those who don't like going to gyms can always play sports. Any form of exercise is beneficial as long as you sweat and refuel your body.

"Apart from playing sports, people can also do gardening, biking and swimming to stay healthy."

Pala also stated the importance of playing squash in order to get a full body workout.

"Playing squash involves you using every part of your body. It helps you tone your body with keeping you fit as well."

he said.








