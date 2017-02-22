Heart and soul in rugby

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Japanese sevens rugby rep Kameli Raravou with his family during their visit back home in Naseakula Village, Labasa in the weekend. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

KAMELI Raravou's inclusion in the Japanese national sevens rugby team was earned through sacrifice and commitment.

His love for the sport and his pursuit for a career in rugby led him to represent Japan, a proud moment for the Naseakula native.

"That was my childhood dream and I always wanted to play for Fiji," said Raravou, who is also known as Soejima.

"So in order to achieve my dreams, I had to live a healthy life and train every day which I did from secondary school.

"I played a few sports while in primary school, including rugby, and I always made sure to stay fit and well."

Having achieved his childhood program and mission of keeping fit and healthy, Mr Raravou found himself playing for rugby clubs in the North after he completed secondary school in 2002.

He played for the Naseakula Bluz rugby team before joining Labasa Police.

"Those years of my rugby in Labasa worked well for me because I got exposed to another rugby level in club games.

"Again, at this level, I had to increase my training time because rugby was getting a bit tough with the big boys.

"I then played for Red Rock and I saw that with the bigger teams like Red Rock, my training program was intensive and I was fit."

In 2007, after marriage, he travelled with his Japanese wife Soejima Aya to Japan where he resumed his sporting career with various clubs.

His daily training program begins at 4am.

This sacrifice, he said, rewarded him with a Japanese national rugby jersey which saw him play at the Rio Olympic Games.

Raravou, who scored his last try against New Zealand at the Rio Olympics last year, gave them victory over the Kiwis.

"I watch the food I eat and most times I eat vegetables and am also enjoying the Japanese food. Rugby is all about keeping fit and healthy and because rugby is in my family's blood, it is easy for me to make a commitment and stay faithful to my training program," he said.

"I eat a lot of fish and I guess it's to do with my upbringing and where I grew up as Macuata is known for its abundant supply of fish.

He returned with his family to Japan earlier this month after a short break.

He has four children with Aya.