Wage rise to 'tackle social ills'

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

FIJI Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh says if workers are paid a decent minimum wage that realistically meets the cost of living, then the country will be in a better position to curb social ills like the commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC).

Mr Singh said: "CSEC is one of the most challenging areas for everybody and I believe that poverty is a major push factor towards CSEC in younger children and especially teenagers.

"And to address poverty, we need to look at decent work. Decent work means a realistic national minimum wage and also minimum wages for the various occupations that fall under the wages regulations orders.

"As a workers' representative, I am happy that the subject matter is now on the table and I am hopeful that our campaign for a $4 an hour minimum wage, which is very realistic in terms of the cost of living today, is going to be considered and workers will receive a meaningful rise as far as minimum wage is concerned."

Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Minister Jone Usamate announced in Parliament recently that Government was proposing to review the national minimum wage and wages regulations orders.

Mr Singh said if the proposal was genuine and the review reflected the real cost of living, workers would be able to provide a decent living for their families.

"If we address the minimum wage, if parents are able to look after their families, if they earn a living wage, if young people are fully resourced to attend to their education and if they are not deviated then naturally we will reduce these other social ills.

"Poverty is the root cause. The cost of living has escalated considerably in the past 10 years and wages have not. That is the biggest problem."








