Victim dies in hospital

A student involved in a road accident in Cunningham, Suva, on Monday morning has died at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 13-year-old girl died on Monday evening.

She said police were yet to charge the driver of a taxi involved in the accident. Ms Naisoro said the driver had a learner's driving permit and was not supposed to be driving the taxi involved in the accident.

She confirmed that the a 16-year-old student also involved in the accident is still under observation in hospital.