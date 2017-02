/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Deuba last year was denied bail by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Josua Colanaudolu appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

The court was informed that Mr Colanaudolu would now be represented by Michael Fesaitu of the Legal Aid Commission when the trial begins in May.

Mr Colanaudolu is facing 24 counts ranging from abduction, rape, indecently annoying a female and murder.

He will reappear in court on March 3 for mention.