Don't ignore joint pains

+ Enlarge this image Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav, closest to camera, with surgeons at the Holiday Inn in Suva on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A LEADING orthopedic surgeon in India has urged people not to ignore joint pains and seek medical help.

Dr Nilesh Jagtap, who has experience working in Canada and the US, says like the heart, the body's joints are also important to the human body.

He left for India last night after performing hip and knee replacement surgeries at the Lautoka Hospital last week.

"I saw about 20 patients who had severe deformity in their knees and hips. Maybe they are not getting treated for it," he said.

Dr Jagtap says in India, patients are operated on if they are diagnosed with joint problems, particularly their hips and knees.

He was brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji with other medical specialists.

He said patients should communicate with the SSPHL team if they had any problems with their hips or knees.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the next advanced orthopedic surgeries were planned for mid-May and they were aiming to operate on 25 patients.

"The fee structure is approved by the Government and people should contact the Health Ministry or the SSPHL team via email pacifichealth2000@gmail.com if they have any queries," he said.

"A large number of people from Australia and New Zealand have shown keen interest in having the joint replacement surgeries done here in Fiji by our team of specialists from India. Joint replacement and orthopedic surgeries require special skills and expertise and the implant manufacturer's representative is required in the operating theatre to assist the team."

Prof Munibhargav says many people in developing nations are unable to afford such surgeries in their countries and Fijians should be happy that the Government has brought such specialised services to their doorsteps through its joint venture agreement with SSPHL.

"We at SSPHL Fiji always believe that medical services for the people must be affordable, available, accessible and accountable," he said.