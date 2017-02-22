Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Dump habit worry

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

STOP using our waterways as your dumping ground.

This was the message from Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra to residents of the Sugar City.

Mr Nakauvadra said the amount of litter found at stormwater grilles and stuck at the bottom of flooded waterways was proof that people were deliberately dumping rubbish into drains, creeks and rivers.

"Apart from the well-known fact that people are still throwing rubbish out of the windows of vehicles without thinking twice, there is also the real concern that households are using flooded waterways as dumping grounds during heavy rain," he said.

"And this practice has got to stop.

"Apart from picking your garbage twice a week, we also organise free quarterly pick-ups of all waste products from every suburb within the city boundary.

"I urge the people living near waterways to please refrain from dumping rubbish into drains, creeks or rivers during floods.

"Every time you do this, you are not only affecting our environment, you are also adding to the clogging of our waterways and are contributing to flooding," Mr Nakauvadra said.








