Flooded roads threaten safety

/ Front page / News

RESIDENTS living along Yaladro Rd in Tavua are concerned about the safety of their children and the elderly.

Prominent canegrower Shalend Reddy from Garampani said recent heavy rainfall was having a huge impact on the safety of students going to and from school.

"Although the rain has cleared, the roads are really bad and some feeder roads are inaccessible because they are water-logged," he said.

"While we understand the Fiji Roads Authority has a lot of area to cover and a lot of work on their hands, we are really concerned about the safety of our schoolchildren.

"The water in some parts of Yaladro Rd is knee-high for us but that is waist high for kindergarten and primary school students."

Mr Reddy said students attending Tavua Andhra Sangam School were especially affected.

"There are more than 100 students who face difficulties travelling to and from school each day.

"In most of the cases, drainage needs to be improved to address the issue."

Questions sent to the FRA earlier this week regarding the concerns raised by Mr Reddy about Yaladro Rd remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.