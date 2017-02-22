Waterways endanger lives, properties

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE living in four residential areas within the Lautoka City boundary have waterways that are threatening their properties.

And the recent heavy downpours have worsened the situation.

LCC chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said the council was monitoring the areas because of the threat posed to life and property.

Many residents in the densely populated areas are already complaining of back yards being slowly washed away because of erosion and widening creek banks.

Mr Nakauvadra said the danger had been around for a number of years. "There are waterways or small creeks in Vomo St, Musuniwai, Waiyavi and near a waterway near the Salvation Army church," he said.

"This problem has been happening for a while and with the changing weather, it's only getting worse." Mr Nakauvadra said the Government was working on addressing the problem. "All of the stakeholders involved are working together to come up with a solution to this," he said.