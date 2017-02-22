Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Four-day walk for suffering brothers

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

A GROUP of young men from Natokowaqa, Lautoka began a walkathon to Suva yesterday in a bid to raise $10,000 for three brothers suffering from muscular dystrophy.

The members of PYGMIES (Providing Young Generations Movement In Every Situation) youth group consisting of more than 20 youths are hoping to help the Kumar brothers — Rajneil, 38, Raveen, 35, and Arvin, 34.

PYGMIES leader Josateki Labalaba said the group wanted to help the brothers obtain treatment and live some semblance of a normal life.

"We as Christians believe that you are supposed to help those who are in need," he said.

"We don't see their race or religion, just three brothers in need of help."

Mr Labalaba said the $10,000 was enough to send one of the brothers overseas for medical treatment.

On their trek along the Queens Rd, the group will walk for four days stopping at strategic points along their trip.

The group has planned to stop in Cuvu, Namada in Sigatoka and Deuba.








