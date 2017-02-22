Fire station for Seaqaqa

/ Front page / News

AFTER decades of pleading with authorities for a fire station, the Seaqaqa development committee has finally been given one.

This weekend, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will open the new station.

Committee chairman Mohammed Khan described the development as a doorway to bigger things.

"We have lost so many buildings in the business area of Seaqaqa and these buildings are located within the space of a kilometre," he said.

"Seaqaqa never used to have a fire station and that is why so many buildings were easily destroyed by fire. We had to contact the fire station in Labasa for any reports of fire and by the time they arrive in Seaqaqa, the whole building is destroyed."

Mr Khan said his team was grateful to the Government for hearing their plea. "We are positive that more improvements will take place after the opening of this fire station," he said.

Mr Khan hopes that volunteers will be used at the new station as they have been trained to do the job of a firefighter.

"A few years ago, we had a temporary station that was set up by the committee and the National Fire Authority team in Labasa.

"We trained volunteers in villages surrounding Seaqaqa and they did a good job but after the temporary shelter was destroyed by fire, they all disappeared."

"Now we will work on our market and will ask Government to help us build a new market for the vendors," he said.

"When it rains, the whole market gets wet and muddy so vendors have had to put up with this."