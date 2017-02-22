Leadership tool introduced

/ Front page / News

COMMUNICATION, being an essential tool for leadership, was introduced to women attending a femLINK consultation in Labasa yesterday.

The women, mostly leaders from their districts in the North, were trained in skills of communication aimed at equipping them with the necessary dialogue ability.

Executive director of femLINK Pacific, Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls said the consultation was a chance to connect all the women from various districts together.

"Communication is very important in terms of getting access to decision making at the district level and also in going forward to prepare and build the capacity of the women leaders," she said.

"We know as a country we will continue to have intensifying weather patterns that could be extreme as TC Winston and the drought and flooding which has continued, will affect the weather pattern.

"This will be harmful to food production, economic security, health security and access to road services."

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said when roads were affected by poor drainage, people were vulnerable to waterborne diseases.

"In agricultural areas, there was no preference that included women as food producers or farmers even though majority of the women were involved in food production. Whether it's the kind of food security for their family or for higher level, most women are not just growing vegetables and food for their own family but also for sale purposes.

"As an organisation, femlink Pacific organises women leaders to meet together at the district level, at the divisional level and at the national level," she said.

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said ahead of their national consultation in March that would coincide with International Women's Day, they would meet with all the women leaders from the North for participation in district meetings.