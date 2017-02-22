Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Leadership tool introduced

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

COMMUNICATION, being an essential tool for leadership, was introduced to women attending a femLINK consultation in Labasa yesterday.

The women, mostly leaders from their districts in the North, were trained in skills of communication aimed at equipping them with the necessary dialogue ability.

Executive director of femLINK Pacific, Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls said the consultation was a chance to connect all the women from various districts together.

"Communication is very important in terms of getting access to decision making at the district level and also in going forward to prepare and build the capacity of the women leaders," she said.

"We know as a country we will continue to have intensifying weather patterns that could be extreme as TC Winston and the drought and flooding which has continued, will affect the weather pattern.

"This will be harmful to food production, economic security, health security and access to road services."

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said when roads were affected by poor drainage, people were vulnerable to waterborne diseases.

"In agricultural areas, there was no preference that included women as food producers or farmers even though majority of the women were involved in food production. Whether it's the kind of food security for their family or for higher level, most women are not just growing vegetables and food for their own family but also for sale purposes.

"As an organisation, femlink Pacific organises women leaders to meet together at the district level, at the divisional level and at the national level," she said.

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said ahead of their national consultation in March that would coincide with International Women's Day, they would meet with all the women leaders from the North for participation in district meetings.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64320.6242
JPY 56.218853.2188
GBP 0.39090.3829
EUR 0.46350.4515
NZD 0.68940.6564
AUD 0.64020.6152
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 2 dead in 48 hours
  2. Depression intensifies, expect heavy rain, wind
  3. Four-day walk for suffering brothers
  4. Seat in the House for Parmod Chand
  5. Census crew to use tablet devices
  6. PRB pays out bonus
  7. flotsam AND JETSAM
  8. Women's hard work acknowledged
  9. Lucky escape for motorists
  10. Fire station for Seaqaqa

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)