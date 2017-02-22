Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Women's hard work acknowledged

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

WOMEN have contributed to national development, a workshop heard yesterday.

At the femLINK Pacific women's consultation, about 20 women from the North met at the Friendly North Inn in Labasa to discuss ways of empowering rural dwellers after the impact of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

FemLINK Pacific director Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls said the consultation was to enable women leaders to reconnect to the national development planning cycle which was disrupted by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"Prior to that in January, when we had the January 2016 divisional convening, we were gearing up to provide input to the new national development plan," she said.

Ms Bhagwan-Rolls said they had completed consultation in the Central and Western divisions.

"These two divisions got disrupted as well because of the recent floods and this consultation will help us work together and give some mapping in terms of development priority mapping," she said.

"We will also look at building the capacity of women leaders and help them to communicate with the others in terms of development priorities and their inter linkages for any consultations that might happen around the national development plan and the national budget so they are ready for it."








