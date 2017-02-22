Fiji Time: 2:26 PM on Wednesday 22 February

No to child violence

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

SAVE the Children Fiji says it will continue its work in ending violence against children around the country.

The organisation's chief executive officer, Iris Low-McKenzie, reiterated their stand after recent reports of child abuse highlighted in the media.

"No type of violence against children is justifiable," she said.

"There is zero tolerance on corporal punishment in schools, therefore teachers must act as role models in accordance with the Ministry of Education's Child Protection policies and create a positive and conducive learning environment for children.

"Teachers should be supported on the alternative discipline methods rather than using corporal punishment and we urge the Ministry of Education to provide this support to teachers."

Ms McKenzie said the organisation did not condone violence against children and all children must remember that it is never their fault.

"They must voice their concerns and report any child protection issues with the Child Protection focal points in schools because Fiji has laws in place to protect children," she said.

"More than 150 studies have established links between corporal punishment and a wide array of negative consequences.

"Corporal punishment is a direct cause of physical injury suffered by children as well as of short and long-term negative impact on their mental and physical health.

"This includes their self-esteem, education, the development of cognitive abilities and it also leads to children becoming more violent themselves," Ms McKenzie said.








