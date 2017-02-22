Depression intensifies, expect heavy rain, wind

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Motorists make their way across this flooded road at Saweni, Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

TROPICAL depression 14F has intensified.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said the tropical depression was located about 20 kilometres west of Labasa or 220km west-northwest off Vanuabalavu in Lau yesterday.

"Heavy rain and strong wind are expected to continue today (yesterday) as active trough of low pressure associated with TD14F is anticipated to drift onto Vanua Levu," he said.

"Associated cloud and rain currently affects the northern parts of the group and gradually spread to other parts of Fiji (yesterday).

"TD14F has intensified to a tropical depression overnight and has moved closer to Fiji."

Mr Kumar said even though TD14F was now a tropical depression, it was not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone over Fiji waters.

"Nonetheless, it will bring heavy rain and strong north-westerly wind over the northern parts of the country."

He said a heavy rain warning remained in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and the nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group, Eastern Viti Levu and Yasawa Group.

Mr Kumar said a strong wind warning was also in force for land areas of the Yasawa Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti.

A flood alert is also out for low-lying areas and small streams to major rivers for the eastern parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

"Expect periods of rain, heavy at times with squally thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and the nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group, Eastern Viti Levu and Yasawa Group."

"Elsewhere, expect occasional showers and few thunderstorms.

"Showers expected to increase to rain and become frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms."

Mr Kumar said mariners should expect clockwise winds of 20 to 30 knots gusting to 40 knots with rough to very rough seas.