Seat in the House for Parmod Chand

Litia Cava
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

THE Electoral Commission has decided to award the parliamentary seat vacated because of the resignation of Roko Tupou Draunidalo to Parmod Chand of the National Federation Party.

Mr Chand received 1014 votes in the 2014 General Election and was the next eligible NFP member to enter Parliament.

The party's number in Parliament will now be restored to three after the commission's decision.

In a statement yesterday, Electoral Commission chairperson, Suresh Chandra said he would work alongside his fellow commissioners, the Supervisor of Elections and the Fijian Elections Office to ensure that all election activities were conducted in line with the Fijian Constitution and all other laws governing elections and that all Fijians receive election services of the highest possible quality.

Mr Chandra also commended the FEO for its work so far in preparation for the General Election next year.

He said he looked forward to doing his part to contribute to the preparatory efforts.

"I speak on behalf of the entire Electoral Commission when I express our steadfast commitment to adhere to the highest standards of transparency, fairness and accountability in our work alongside our partners leading up to the 2018 General Election," he said.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the party had to first look at how to address the issue of the suspension of Roko Tupou before endorsing Parmod Chand to be its next member of Parliament.

Prof Prasad said the party looked forward to Mr Chand's contribution in Parliament and his service to the Fijian people.








