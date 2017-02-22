flotsam AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

CHURCH is a place for fellowship where believers gather to share and encourage each other through the Word of God.

Beachcomber was told of this young woman who heard the Word of God and also the word of man.

Her friend had sent a text to her mobile phone from Australia not knowing that she was in church, but later became aware of her whereabouts and advised her to listen to the sermon.

Beachcomber was told that the woman was more inclined to the word of man than to the sermon.

She even dropped her phone in church, damaging its screen in the process, but that did not bother her, beachcomber heard.

The woman slowly stood up while still chatting with her friend, walked out of church, went straight home and slept.

Her actions on that day surprised the congregation as she was a new face in church.

What may seem more fulfilling to some, may be less inspiring to others when it comes to the "word".