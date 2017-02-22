PRB pays out bonus

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney General and Minister for Finance, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with staff members of Public Rental Board after the bonus payment announcement at their office in Raiwai, Suva on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says the Government continues to put in more funding to create more housing opportunities for Fijians.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum made the comment while handing over a bonus cheque of more than $40,000 to Public Rental Board (PRB) staff members yesterday.

The bonus payout for year 2014 was $19,617.30 and $21,558.03 for 2015.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the bonus payout was testimony to the hard work of PRB workers.

He encouraged staff to exchange ideas, which in turn could assist the board to deliver better services to its customers.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the Constitution guaranteed the right for every person to have access to affordable housing and the Government planned to continue with its work in ensuring the availability of more housing.

PRB's acting general manager Patrick Veu said the bonus would be paid to all staff members who had worked to go beyond the target set by the board.

Mr Veu said the board would continue to work closely with Government in ensuring better and affordable housing to all Fijians.