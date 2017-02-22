Census crew to use tablet devices

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kelera Nokelevu speaks to participants during the Census Training at the Kshatriya Hall in Suva on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE mode of the collection of data in the national census this year will be different from previous years because for the first time enumerators will use tablet devices.

This was confirmed by census training team leader Kelera Nokelevu, who is conducting a one-week training for 100 area co-ordinators for the upcoming national census scheduled for September this year.

"We have shifted from the paper-based interviews and we are moving in with the advancement of technology in data collection, thus the use of CAPI (computer assisted personal interview)," she said. "We will use tablets, thanks to the World Bank Survey Solutions website we are able to allow our enumerators to collect information during the census when they walk around in September 2017 they will be using tablets instead of the paper form questionnaires."

Ms Nokelevu said the training of area co-ordinators was the training for trainers who would look after their supervisors and enumerators during the census in September with the theme "You Matter, Be Counted".

"We will recruit 150 area co-ordinators and this is the first round of recruitment based on the open merit recruitment system," she said.

Ms Nokelevu said the 100 trainees were the long listed area co-ordinators for the Central and Eastern divisions only.

She said after the training, the trainees would sit a test towards the end of the week and then some of them would be short-listed for the second round.

"They will be making short presentations to the panellists at the Bureau of Statistics office for three to five minutes.

"We would like to ensure that these area co-ordinators have the skills and ability to present and the capability to teach supervisors and enumerators."

Meanwhile, the census will gather information on age, sex, marital status, religion, family structure, education, employment/unemployment, types of economic activity, housing condition, toilet facilities, water supply and electricity supply.

The last census was conducted in 2007.