2 dead in 48 hours

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The body of Sitambaram Naicker is taken away from the Benai River where it was found 5 miles from where he was last seen on Monday. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

WITH two lives lost in the past 48 hours ending yesterday and reports of more rain and possible flooding in low-lying areas in the country, the authorities have asked people to listen to weather advisories and take all precautions to ensure that no more lives are lost.

On Sunday, a woman died after falling into a creek in Lautoka while the body of a farmer, who was swept away by strong currents while crossing a river on his horse in the interior of Ba, was recovered yesterday.

After a 24-hour search, the farmer's body was located five miles downstream from where he was believed to have been swept away by the currents.

Sitambaram Naicker's body was found by police and residents along the Benai river.

Mr Naicker, 48, and his 21-year-old nephew Shalveen Shiva Naicker were returning from Varavu and were on their way home in Namau when tragedy struck.

"We didn't think that the current was that strong. We had crossed the same river earlier in the day and it wasn't that bad," said Mr Naicker.He said it was raining heavily when they attempted to cross the river on horseback.

"I was in front and he (Sitambaram) was at the back on his horse.

"When we were trying to cross, I didn't hear or see him fall in.

"After a while when I looked back I saw his horse, but he was not on it. I called out to him and tried to look for him, but it was raining and I couldn't see anything. I got to the other side and tried to run downstream to look for him."

Mr Naicker said he then alerted police.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro yesterday cautioned members of the public about crossing rivers when it rained heavily.

"This is the second incident in 48 hours where two people are alleged to have been caught in a situation where they were washed away by strong currents," she said.

"Police are calling on members of the public to be more vigilant during this rainy season and not to underestimate the power of mother nature.

"We continue to call on everyone to avoid crossing rivers and playing in flooded waters during this rainy spell so we can avoid further loss of life."

The national drowning death toll now stands at four compared with eight for the same period last year.