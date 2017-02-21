App to identify vehicles

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:57PM A NEW app to help traffic authorities identify vehicles and drivers on our roads is at testing phase, the Transport Minister revealed today.

Minister for Transport, Parveen Bala Kumar said it was part of the LTA�s progress in their efforts to promote road safety in the country.

The application enables users to search for any vehicles and drivers from their smart phone or tablets.

Mr Kumar said the app was still being trialled and needed to be tested further to ensure it was robust.

"If it proves to be suitable then this app, together with the replacements of Tough book Computers with Touch pad Tablets will be a step change in enabling officers to work efficiently in the field," Mr Kumar said.