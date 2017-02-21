Violence affects more than half Fiji's women

Update: 8:47PM SIXTY-FOUR percent of women in Fiji under the Women's Crisis Centre survey are subjected to violence and usually at the hands of a male partner.
Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service Bernadette Welch
made the statement at the end of the first ever Inaugural Public Service Male
Advocacy Workshop at the Pearl Resort on the weekend.
The Male Advocacy workshop organised by the Ministry of
Women and facilitated by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) experts trained
senior males of the civil service to transform their own behaviours and attitudes
in order that they can influence other men to do the same in the hope of ending
violence against women, girls and boys.
"Both personally and professionally the training you
have received on this course is intended to create a spark that will blaze a
trail for others to follow," she said.
"In addressing this well-credentialed group of
professional policy makers and male advocates, I tell you nothing new when I
highlight the uncomfortable truth that most victims of sexual crime and
domestic violence are women and children and overwhelmingly most perpetrators
of this violence are men," she said.
"You are in a position to hold other men to account and
empower your women colleagues in this ongoing struggle for gender
equality."