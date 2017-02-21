Violence affects more than half Fiji's women

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:47PM SIXTY-FOUR percent of women in Fiji under the Women's Crisis Centre survey are subjected to violence and usually at the hands of a male partner.

Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service Bernadette Welch made the statement at the end of the first ever Inaugural Public Service Male Advocacy Workshop at the Pearl Resort on the weekend.

The Male Advocacy workshop organised by the Ministry of Women and facilitated by the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) experts trained senior males of the civil service to transform their own behaviours and attitudes in order that they can influence other men to do the same in the hope of ending violence against women, girls and boys.

"Both personally and professionally the training you have received on this course is intended to create a spark that will blaze a trail for others to follow," she said.

"In addressing this well-credentialed group of professional policy makers and male advocates, I tell you nothing new when I highlight the uncomfortable truth that most victims of sexual crime and domestic violence are women and children and overwhelmingly most perpetrators of this violence are men," she said.

"You are in a position to hold other men to account and empower your women colleagues in this ongoing struggle for gender equality."