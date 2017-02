/ Front page / News

Update: 8:27PM A 13-year-old student who was involved in an early morning accident in Cunningham on Monday passed away on the same night at the Colonial War Memorial (CWMH) in Suva.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro said that police are yet to charge the taxi driver who was involved in the accident.

Ms Naisoro said that the driver is a holder of a learner's permit only and was not supposed to be driving the taxi.