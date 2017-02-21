Commission awards NFP seat Chand

Update: 8:27PM THE Electoral Commission has awarded the National Federation Party (NFP) vacant sit in Parliament to Parmod Chand.
This seat was vacant following the resignation of Roko Tupou
Draunidalo.
Mr Chand received 1014 votes in the 2014 General Election
and was the next eligible NFP member to enter Parliament.
In a statement today, Electoral Commission chairperson,
Suresh Chandra said he will work alongside his fellow commissioners, the
Supervisor of Elections and the Fijian Elections Office to ensure that all
election activities are conducted in line with the Fijian Constitution and all
other laws governing elections and that all Fijians receive election services
of the highest possible quality.