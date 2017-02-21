Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Commission awards NFP seat Chand

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Update: 8:27PM THE Electoral Commission has awarded the National Federation Party (NFP) vacant sit in Parliament to Parmod Chand.

This seat was vacant following the resignation of Roko Tupou Draunidalo.

Mr Chand received 1014 votes in the 2014 General Election and was the next eligible NFP member to enter Parliament.

In a statement today, Electoral Commission chairperson, Suresh Chandra said he will work alongside his fellow commissioners, the Supervisor of Elections and the Fijian Elections Office to ensure that all election activities are conducted in line with the Fijian Constitution and all other laws governing elections and that all Fijians receive election services of the highest possible quality.








