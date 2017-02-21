Overall improvement for FDB

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:26PM FIJI Development Bank�s (FDB) chairman RG (Bob) Lyons, in presenting on the bank�s 2014 and 2014 annual reports earlier today, told members of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs that the bank made after an overall improved performance for 2014.

This was after FDB achieved a net profit of $4.89 million for 2014 which was an increase of 18.20 per cent over the year 2013 results.

He said FDB also recorded credible improvements in 2015, in terms of both financial performance and quality of projects recording a rewarding year for the bank.

�This is evident through the 25.64 per cent increase in the bank�s net profits of $6.14m as at June 2015,� Mr Lyons said.

�The financial year 2015 saw the bank making exceptional progress in terms of lending to key economic sectors and has positively contributed by supporting projects associated with better environment management, agricultural exports, renewable energy, tourism developments and growing small to medium businesses,� he said.