Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Overall improvement for FDB

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Update: 8:26PM FIJI Development Bank�s (FDB) chairman RG (Bob) Lyons, in presenting on the bank�s 2014 and 2014 annual reports earlier today, told members of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs that the bank made after an overall improved performance for 2014.

This was after FDB achieved a net profit of $4.89 million for 2014 which was an increase of 18.20 per cent over the year 2013 results.

He said FDB also recorded credible improvements in 2015, in terms of both financial performance and quality of projects recording a rewarding year for the bank.

�This is evident through the 25.64 per cent increase in the bank�s net profits of $6.14m as at June 2015,� Mr Lyons said.

�The financial year 2015 saw the bank making exceptional progress in terms of lending to key economic sectors and has positively contributed by supporting projects associated with better environment management, agricultural exports, renewable energy, tourism developments and growing small to medium businesses,� he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)