Overall improvement for FDB

Update: 8:26PM FIJI Development Bank�s (FDB) chairman RG (Bob) Lyons, in presenting on the bank�s 2014 and 2014 annual reports earlier today, told members of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs that the bank made after an overall improved performance for 2014.
This was after FDB achieved a net profit of $4.89 million
for 2014 which was an increase of 18.20 per cent over the year 2013 results.
He said FDB also recorded credible improvements in 2015, in
terms of both financial performance and quality of projects recording a
rewarding year for the bank.
�This is evident through the 25.64 per cent increase in the
bank�s net profits of $6.14m as at June 2015,� Mr Lyons said.
�The financial year 2015 saw the bank making exceptional
progress in terms of lending to key economic sectors and has positively
contributed by supporting projects associated with better environment
management, agricultural exports, renewable energy, tourism developments and
growing small to medium businesses,� he said.